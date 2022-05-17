LAKE MILLS — Lakeside High School in Lake Mills, along with Lake Mills High School, have announced the Rotary Students for May.
At Lakeside, the student honored this month is Caleb Koester. At Lake Mills High School, the two students honored as Rotarians are Nina Sapp and Olivia Karlen.
Koester is the son of Jason and Brenda Koester. He has three siblings, one older, Megan, and two younger, Jeremiah and Mikaela. In his free time, Koester enjoys playing video games and watching sports, especially football.
During his high school years, Koester has taken part in football and baseball. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the A Cappella Choir. Koester was selected by his teammates as a captain on the football team this year.
Koester has volunteered at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson and helps out in his home church, St. Paul, Fort Atkinson, with setting up and cleaning for large events.
Following high school, Koester plans to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue a mechanical engineering degree.
Honored to be chosen as a Junior Rotarian, he is looking forward to making connections and learning from Rotary members.
Sapp has an older brother that attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She enjoys reading and baking for her family. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, whether that be watching movies, go ing on car rids and listening to music, or going to watch the sunset.
Her school activities include Interact, Junior Optimists, tennis, yearbook, Battle of the Books, and several musical activities, including solo and ensemble, chamber strings and fall musical.
Her community involvement and service includes mission trips to Grand Rapids, Michigan and Wind River, Wyoming. As a Junior Optimist, she assisted with fall festival and the Knickerbocker.
After high school, she pans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for a degree in business education and journalism. Her goal is to some day become a publisher.
Karlen is the daughter to Tim and Herly Karlen. She has a brother who attends UW-Madison. Her passions are athletics including beach/indoor volleyball and soccer and music.
In her free time, Karlen enjoys traveling as well as hanging out on Rock Lake in the summer with her family and friends.
During high school she served as student council president her senior year, was a member of Interact, yearbook, and link crew. She was a member of the varsity volleyball team, varsity soccer team, and played in band, orchestra and sang in show choir. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society and Junior Optimist Club.
Through the Optimist Club, she volunteered at the fall festival, Christmas Neighbors and Knickerbocker. She also was a volunteer coach for mini L-Cat Soccer and volleyball camps.
After high school, she plans to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota to study biology on the pre-medicine track. She will also play volleyball at the college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.