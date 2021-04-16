JUNEAU — An Oconomowoc woman was charged Monday with injuring another motorist in Dodge County while she was under the influence of alcohol.
Erin Jurich faces two felony counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. If convicted, the 42-year-old woman faces a $50,000 fine and up to 25 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Jurich allegedly ran a stop sign at County Highways P and O in the Town of Ashippun last February and collided with another vehicle.
The 74-year-old woman suffered a compound fracture to her right ankle, a broken left forearm and three fractured ribs.
When law enforcement questioned Jurich, they allegedly found her with blood shot and glassy eyes and slow speech, the complaint stated.
Jurich also allegedly admitted to drinking three alcoholic seltzer beverages earlier in the day.
A preliminary breath test revealed a reading of .155, the complaint stated. A blood test returned a reading of .146 blood alcohol content.
The legal BAC limit is .08 in Wisconsin.
Jurich has an initial appearance scheduled May 17 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
