JOHNSON CREEK — Pandemic procedures and all-virtual summer programming at the Johnson Creek Public Library have limited some of the traditional activities hosted by the “Friends of the Library,” but the friends group has stepped forward in other ways to boost both library and community needs and to assist in planning for the future.
“Behind the scenes, they have done a lot for the library,” said Abby Armour, Johnson Creek library director.
During the summer months, the citizen group has provided essential support for the library’s summer reading program, stepping up to purchase prizes usually sponsored by area businesses.
Due to the forced shutdowns earlier this year and the COVID-19 related economic downturn, Armour said, “We didn’t feel right asking for business sponsorships this year.”
The library friends group stepped up to purchase prizes, including gift cards, coupons and shelves of book giveaways.
“We also purchased gift cards for the summer reading program from local restaurants,” said C. J. O’Neil, who currently serves as secretary of the Friends group.
Continuing support
The library friends group also helps to provide new equipment and furnishings to the library as needed.
A few years ago, the friends group assisted with the drive to renovate the library’s children’s area, although the majority of the project was supported by private donations.
This drive resulted in a total renovation and redecoration of the children’s area, with new shelving, paint, rug and furnishings with a new vibrant color scheme. The renovation was dedicated as the Luci Bledsoe Children’s Corner, named in honor of a past library director who retired a few years ago after a quarter-century of service to the local library.
The latest equipment purchase facilitated by the Friends of the Library is a new, extensive metal shelving unit which is being used to display DVDs.
Armour was able to purchase the used rack from the Cedarburg library for just a fraction of its value. The new rack is now in place and has proven much easier to use and peruse than the library’s old spinning racks, which had the tendency to shed DVDs when spun too forcefully – something that happened pretty much every time a child came in contact with them.
“This is something that would cost about $10,000 if bought new,” said Patricia Giese, president of the library friends group. “We were able to get it for close to $500. It was a big investment for our little group, but in terms of furnishings for the library, it’s a real bargain.”
The library friends also helped to purchase new casual seating for the library, which came to Johnson Creek secondhand – but in excellent condition – from the DeForest library.
With the renovation of the children’s area already complete, the friends group looks to play a role in financing a future renovation of the adult section of the library, and is working to fundraise toward that end.
In addition, the friends group hopes to boost adult programming at the library.
The group had initially slated a series of author appearances this year, but the pandemic got in the way of those plans, Giese said. It’s possible the final author visit, which had been tentatively planned for October, may still be able to take place, or possibly author presentations could be worked into the November craft and artisan fair.
Friends survey
As the friends group prepares to move on through the pandemic and beyond, the group recently did a survey to determine what patrons and community members envisioned for the Friends group moving forward.
This survey should help align the Friends group’s goals more closely to what the community wants as it works toward its goal of increasing library usage.
The survey just closed a few days ago, and organizers have so far reviewed some 40 preliminary responses, which were illuminating.
“We found the ideas of some of our executive board are not important to those who filled out the survey,” O’Neil said.
Full survey results will be available in about two weeks, O’Neil said.
Friends President Patricia Giese said that the Friends group has provided more than material support for the library – it has also boosted camaraderie and community spirit and provided a way in which residents can make a difference to the local community.
Coordinators hope the survey will raise awareness of the friends group and encourage more people to join.
“We have gone through years when we had lots of paid members and volunteers, but our numbers have decreased in recent years,” Giese said. “To sustain the group, we need new members. It takes six to eight volunteers to staff each event.”
She noted that the Friends’ primary role has been to raise money for library needs while improving offerings.
All are welcome to join the Friends. Membership forms are available at the library circulation desk and the group also has a Facebook page with additional information.
Future library planning
Another survey is being developed by the library and the library board as an initial step in the library’s strategic planning process.
Incidentally, the Village of Johnson Creek has recently surpassed the 3,000 population mark, qualifying the Johnson Creek Public Library as a Tier 2 library. This brings it into a different category with new rules and regulations to serve the village’s increasing population.
Upcoming events
Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, the friends group is planning to host a couple of events in the upcoming months.
A used book sale is set on Friday and Saturday Aug. 28-29 in conjunction with the village’s community-wide rummage sale. The hours for the sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and current plans call for the event to be held at the Johnson Creek Community Center.
The move to the community center should allow for more social distancing, and masks are encouraged to keep everyone safe.
COVID-19 restrictions allowing, the group has also tentatively set a craft, artisan, vendor and author fair on Nov. 28 in conjunction with the village’s second annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration.
The fair is tentatively slated to take place at the Johnson Creek Middle/High School and to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Other activities will be taking place at locations throughout the village, including the village museum, where the historical society will be hosting special events.
The Friends of the Library are currently seeking exhibitors for the November fair, and applications are available via the following link: https://www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Friends-of-the-Library-holiday-vendor-fair-letter-and-registration-form-2020.pdf
Strategic plan
Right now, the library is just starting the process of updating its strategic plan, something that must be revisited every few years.
“Initially, I thought, gosh, what a horrible year to be embarking on a strategic plan,” Armour said.
She noted that due to an expected drop in village revenue due to business shutdowns, closings and rising unemployment in the wake of the pandemic, planners expect to be working with a tighter library budget, less staff and fewer hours.
However, looking at the opportunity a different way, Armour said she realized that now was a good time to be working on a strategic plan.
“It’s a perfect time to ask the public what services are the most essential,” Armour said. “What do you really want the library to focus on?”
