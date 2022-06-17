JUNEAU — Six resolutions requesting $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects, ranging from roadwork to technology upgrades to ballot envelopes, will be presented to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for approval.
Among the requests to be considered is $200,000 for the Watertown Community Health Foundation for its Childcare Works Project.
According to the application, Every Child Thrives’ ChildcareWorks will engage business, municipalities, childcare providers and community agencies to build a strong childcare ecosystem so parents can work. The project is aimed at building a new resource in Watertown known as the hub and utilize the hub to build sector capacity across the county. As facilitator, the foundation commits to provide at least three years of project management to guide ChildcareWorks implementation, gather data and report incomes. Its three-year budget includes the purchase of a vacant 55,000-square-foot building for $4.9 million, building renovations for $4.6 million, and $3 million for finishes and contingency.
The project proposes to add at least 150 new childcare slots and build the capacity of childcare providers across the county.
According to the GWCHF request, the current child care systems are not working for families, for providers or for employers. The request was presented on behalf of Every Child Thrives, a partnership of more than 60 agencies across Dodge and Jefferson counties. Lack of access to childcare has been identified as a significant barrier to employment and the pandemic has magnified the challenge for businesses and for families.
GWCHF is seeking support to match commitments already made from the Department of Children and Families, Wisconsin Early Education Association, City of Watertown, the foundationa dn local businesses.
It is the second month supervisors will consider the requests as presented by the ARPA and finance committees. In May, the supervisors approved spending more than $3.5 million in ARPA funds for fiber optics in the county, a men’s shelter, upgrading toilets at county parks, funds for shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds and two road projects.
ARPA funds are part of the federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Dodge County will receive $17.06 million in ARPA funds. Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expend those funds no later than the end of 2026.
There were more than 72 project proposals submitted by various municipalities, organizations and county agencies seeking a portion of the funding. The proposal requests amounted to $54,095,979.
The other requests include $4 million for a countywide middle mile fiber network to connect the four corners of Dodge County. It was requested by the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks, Information Technology Department and Emergency Management Office.
Another request is for $490,000 to reconstruct and repave County Highway S from County Highway A to State Highway 26.
There is a request for $70,000 for the Gold Start Memorial Trail, phase three, which is for preliminary design and engineering to connect the Wild Goose State Trail to the City of Beaver Dam. Phase 3 is about 6.5 miles and designated to follow the railroad corridor from the Wild Goose Trail in Minnesota Junction to County Highway E.
The Dodge County clerk is requesting $4,000 to purchase a supply of absentee ballot envelopes. Dodge County supplies absentee ballot envelopes to local municipalities.
The Dodge County Information Technology requested $360,000 for a cyber alarm solution, which is designed to protect Dodge County Information Technology infrastructure systems, data and user by monitoring detecting, logging and reporting threats of attempted malicious access to county systems. The ARPA Evaluation Committee reduced the allocation of ARPA funds to $150,000 for this request.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors are set to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county board room of the Administration Building in Juneau.
