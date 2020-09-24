REESEVILLE — Dodge County Public Health is offering a free drive-thru COVID-19 community testing event 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Reeseville highway shop, 404 N. Main St., Reeseville.
No appointments are needed, but individuals are encouraged to pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov or the National Guard can register individuals at the testing site.
Any Wisconsin resident five years of age or older can be tested. Symptoms are not a requirement.
A photo ID is not required, but an individual will need to give their name, address, phone number and date of birth. Information shared at the testing site is protected health information.
