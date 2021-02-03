If you were one of the many who tried calling or logging into the City of Watertown’s online portal for a COVID-19 vaccine, you were not alone. Watertown City Health Officer Carol Quest said appointments were filled in just three minutes.
“There were over 700 individuals on the registration site,” she said.
Watertown requested 500 doses, but received only 100 doses.
“What we request is not the number of vaccines we receive,” Quest said.
She urged Watertown residents to continue checking the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or Facebook page.
Quest is working with the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic and other medical clinics to find additional vaccines.
Last week, the State of Wisconsin was allocated 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government. The requested amount of vaccine from all providers in Wisconsin was 300,000.
She said clinics can only be scheduled based on what number of the vaccine is allocated.
Clinic times are announced at 6 p.m. Monday for that week only. No clinics have been pre-scheduled for this month or March.
