An American Red Cross blood drive held in Watertown Monday collected 92 pints of blood, shy of the goal of 98 pints.
The blood drive continued Tuesday.
There were 62 whole blood pints donated, with 15 power reds, or double donors for an additional 30 pints.
The power red donors included Malissa Adkins, Walter Boris Jr., Patrick Chwala, Darryl Drebenstedt, Misty Drebenstedt, Ed Hahn, Donna Harshberger, Marieta Klink, Kyle Kunert, Amy Liesch, Michael Meyer, Jeffery Schlatter, Todd Narkis, Rachel Richart, Ed Schmidt, Craig Schnuelle, Tom Schultz, Wendy Thayer and Robert Webster.
Multiple gallon donors included Jerome Teska, 16 gallons; Frank Winter, 14 gallons; and Douglas Draeger, five gallons.
Other donors were Todd Barta, Lorian Bocher, Conrad Bohlman, Susan Budewitz, Lawrence Carlson, Amanda Carpenter, Delaine Casey, Donna Christian, Craig Crogan, Heidi Deglow, Robert Deglow, Faith Elertson, Katy Elertson, Jon Gehler, Donnell Geib, Vickie Genz, Thomas Good, Donald Griffin, Aaron Guenterbuerg, Tricia Haines, Evelyn Hadju, Gloria Higgins, James Hoefler, Jim Hogan, Karen Homb, Alan Jeffers, Gayle Johnson, Tina Jurgensen, James Kaap, Linda Kilps, Barbara Krueger, Patricia Kuerschner, Karla Ladwig, Bonnie Loersch, John McConville, Bethany Mahan, Joseph Mark, Jacob Mertins, Renee MesserSchmidt.
Sarah Miller, Jeff Morarend, Jane Nehls, Lynda Quist, Lyndsay Radlolf, Tina Remsik, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Ritschke, Dennis Rodenkirch, Donna Rodenkirch, Carol Schloesser, Ben Schmidt, Joanne Schmidt, Sandra Schultz, Stephanie Stewart, Ellen Tucker, Shari Uecker, Irene Vogt, Emily Whitacre, Mary Weiland, Robie Wolter, and Sharon Zaffrar.
