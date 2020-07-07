JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man received a gunshot injury Monday morning while golfing in the Town of Lomira.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said a 50-year-old Lomira man was attempting to shoot a woodchuck, which was on his property. While attempting to shoot the varmint, a bullet ricocheted off some trees striking an 80-year-old Fond du Lac man at The Golf Club at Camelot, W192 State Highway 67. The injury was non-life-threatening and he was transported by Theresa EMS to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac where he was treated and released.
Schmidt reminds people to know their target, surroundings and even beyond when using firearms.
“Firearms are capable of shooting long distances,” he said, “It is always necessary to have a backstop that can sufficiently stop a bullet from traveling beyond that which is desired.”
No further information will be released on this incident as it remains under investigation, Schmidt said.
