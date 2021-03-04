The Watertown Unified School District is already looking to this summer as it pursues its goal of getting students back to full, face-to-face learning while the COVID-19 pandemic progresses through its stages.
Academics will get a special focus, giving a boost to kids who need to recover after the pandemic.
The district’s board of education recently agreed to a summer school model for 2021, emphasizing full-day academic programming at the kindergarten through fifth-grade levels running each weekday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with enrichment opportunities provided during the school day. There would be one enrichment outside of the regular programming and one embedded enrichment.
If plans go as they are envisioned, there would be increased full-day credit-recovery options in reduced two-week intervals for high school students to accelerate credit recovery.
There would be an increased emphasis on full-day academic programming at the middle school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with two enrichment opportunities for incoming sixth graders and three enrichment opportunities for seventh and eighth graders.
Also planned is a high school and middle school program for incoming sixth and ninth graders to transition students into their new Riverside Middle School and Watertown High School experiences.
A statement from the board read that safety protocols will be followed throughout summer and will be updated, as needed, according to Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and local health guidelines dictate.
“We will be offering in-person summer school for our students and families,” WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Monday afternoon, adding that, compared to past years, 2021’s version will include a stronger emphasis on academic programming that, in light of the pandemic’s unique circumstances, might best support students and families.
“Because we know that the past year has presented academic challenges for our students and families, a stronger emphasis on academic programming is part of our plan to support our students to address any learning loss or potential ‘summer slide,’” Schug said. “We believe this strong academic programming will put our students in the best situation for a successful school year in 2021-2022. We will be providing learning support to our elementary and secondary students and we will also be providing accelerated credit recovery opportunities to our high school students, as well as additional traditional opportunities like strength and speed classes.
Schug said, although the district will have a stronger academic emphasis, its will also be providing the traditional fun summer school programming that educators have provided in the past by having options for “Rising Stars” and “Balls, Balls, Balls” available for our elementary students, as a part of their scheduled day.
“We also are grateful to the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation for their financial support for our elementary academic programming,” Schug said.
Schug said because of challenges presented by virtual learning and other factors, district officials have seen greater interest already for academic programming at the elementary level than what they saw for last year’s summer school programming.
“We are hopeful that we will see strong enrollment in all of our summer school offerings,” she said. “This year we will be offering the Riverside Middle School and Watertown High School Experiences, which will be for all of our incoming sixth and ninth graders, which we anticipate will also boost our summer programming enrollments.”
