MADISON — Hotter temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin this week could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.
Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers these tips:
• Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
• Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
Before a trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.
