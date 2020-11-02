Voters who have not cast ballots early will head to the polls across the state on Tuesday, for what looks like the culmination of one of the most unusual and chaotic election seasons in recent memory.
Until 8 p.m. Tuesday, voters will cast ballots for president, Congress, state assembly and other races and referenda.
The presidential/vice presidential race pits the incumbent ticket of Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, for the the Republicans, against Democratic challengers Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris. The Constitution ticket is Don Blankenship and William Mohr; the Libertarian ticket is Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen; the American Solidarity ticket is Brian Carroll and Amar Patel.
In the 5th Congressional race, F. James Sensenbrenner’s retirement leaves the door open to fellow Republican Scott Fitzgerald and Democrat Tom Palzewicz to succeed him.
In this area, there are three contested state Assembly races in the 37th, 38th and 39th districts.
For the 37th, Watertown’s John Jagler, the Republican incumbent, is being challenged by DeForest Democrat Abigail Lowery and independent candidate Stephen F. Retzlaff Jr.
For the 38th, Republican incumbent Barbara Dittrich of Oconomowoc is being challenged by Oconomowoc native Melissa Winker, a Democrat.
For the 39th, Republican Mark L. Born, the incumbent, is being challenged by Democrat Izzy Hassey Nevarez.
Although most county races in the area are uncontested, the biggest local issue on the Jefferson County ballot is an advisory referendum, asking voters if they want to recommend a constitutional amendment to to entrusts the job of drawing the districts to an independent nonpartisan commission after the 2000 Census results are in.
In Dodge County, voters in the Town of Clyman will consider changing the jobs of clerk and treasurer to make them appointed positions. In the Town of Shields, officials are asking to combine both positions and handle them by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.