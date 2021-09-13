LAKE MILLS — Lauren Lostetter, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School, has been named the September Lake Mills Junior Rotarian from the school.
Lostetter lives in Lake Mills with her parents, Jamie and Kyra, and her younger brother, Kole. In her spare time, she can be found either hanging out with her friends, watching a good Netflix series, or exercising. She is a big advocate for the weight room. She can also be spotted quite frequently on the golf course.
At school, she is involved in several activities. She is captain of the varsity girls golf team, playing at the varsity level since her sophomore year. She is a member of National Honor Society, Teens for Christ service group, and student council. She participated on a mission trip with Operation GO this past summer. She is also a student newspaper editor. She was involved with marching band for four years and in band for two years.
In the community, she has helped out at Twice as Nice Resale in Jefferson by organizing clothes. She has been involved at her church during vacation Bible school on multiple occasions and by playing her clarinet for worship services.
After she graduates, she wants to major in dietetics/nutrition with plans to become a registered dietician. She’s searching for a school that offers both her preferred major and a golf team to play for. Along with that, she also hopes to become a personal trainer.
Lostetter is thankful and excited to be selected as a student Rotarian and looks forward to learning more about how to make a bigger difference in the community now and in the future.
