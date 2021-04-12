The School District of Jefferson announced on Monday that Charles Urness was selected as the District’s new superintendent effective July1. Hisa ppointment is pending finalization of contract details and formal Board approval at the April 26, Board meeting.
The Board began its search in December, assisted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. It included a national search, a rigorous application process, virtual candidate interviews that were available for viewing by community members, an interview with the Administrative team, and multiple interviews with the Board of Education.
Urness’ educational career began in 1996 as a teacher in Yuma, Arizona. In 1999 he became a social studies teacher at Brodhead High School, Brodhead, Wisconsin, and two years later they selected him as their principal. Urness spent nine years as the middle school principal at Brodhead, and in 2010 he became the principal at Franklin Middle School in Janesville, Wisconsin, his current position.
Urness received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and his master and doctoral degrees in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
Urness will replace current superintendent Mark Rollefson, who will retire on June 30.
The other two finalists for the job in Jefferson were Amy Vesperman, superintendent of Plum City School District, and Peter Williamson, director of administrative services for DeForest School District.
