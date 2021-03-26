Dodge County’s highway commissioner position is not an easy one to hold.
If there are potholes in a county highway or the snow is not plowed quickly enough on a state highway in Dodge County, it’s likely Brian Field will hear about it.
Field currently serves as the Dodge County highway commissioner.
The 60-year-old Town of Lebanon resident was born in Milwaukee, but his family relocated to Watertown when he was seven. He attended Webster and Schurz Elementary schools and later Riverside Middle School. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1978.
In 1986, Field was named street superintendent for Watertown. In 2005, he made the jump to the Dodge County’s highway commissioner’s post in Juneau, where he oversees 80 employees.
“I really enjoyed Watertown,” Field reflected. “It has a small town atmosphere and philosophy, and the city is about an hour away from all the metropolitan benefits in Milwaukee or Madison."
Field said his department plows 540 center lines of county highway, which is second in the state to Marathon County, which plows approximately 640 center line miles. His crews also plow 227 center line miles of state highway.
Field said center line is a term for one mile of a single roadway, regardless of the number of lanes. He said if a road is divided, mileage is not doubled. Lane mileage refers to a multiple of continual driving lanes and center line mileage.
His department also plows for the towns of Elba, Shields and Clyman.
“It’s busy year round for us,” Field said. "There are a lot of moving parts in this department.”
He admitted dealing with the “politics” is a down side to his position.
“Some things take longer then they should,” he said.
Field said getting approval for new equipment, projects involving state and federal funding and working with the DNR takes time and patience to manage.
“We always have to make sure we cross all of the T’s and dot all of the I’s before we move ahead with a project,” he said. “However, I like the fact I work in a rural county with a lot of hardworking and sensible people.”
1. Beatles of Rolling Stones?
Rolling Stones. More grit.
2. Top five songs you crank up in your truck when the play on the radio?
"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne; "The Boys of Fall," Kenny Chesney; "The Hat," Chris Ledoux; "Sunday Morning Coming Down," Johnny Cash; and "Highway Man," The Highway Men.
3. Top three favorite movies?
"Jeremiah Johnson," "Dances with Wolves," "Lion King."
4. What was your first car/truck?
1966 Impala SS.
5. If you’re sitting on death row what would your last meal be?
Mega meat pizza and a tall IPA (India pale ale).
6. Did you play sports in high school?
Football, wrestling and track.
7. A night in or a night out?
In — Cards or watching a movie off of Netflix with family and friends, burning wood and telling tales.
8. If you can only choose one — hunting or fishing — what would it be?
Hunting. I enjoy the solitude and the opportunity to watch nature do its thing.
9. Your top five favorite Green Bay Packers players?
Reggie White, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Ray Nitschke, Jordy Nelson.
10. If you couldn’t cheer on the Green Bay Packers who is your second favorite team?
Whoever is playing the Chicago Bears.
