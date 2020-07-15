MADISON — A Dane County man will be paying a substantial fine and facing further sanctions for contaminating soil in Dodge County’s Town of Elba with petroleum from a bulk-storage facility.
The office of State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday it obtained a judgment against Dane County resident Frank Gribble, requiring complete environmental restoration and payment $100,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs and attorney fees for violations of the state’s hazardous substance spills law.
The violations are the result of Gribble’s failure to investigate and remediate petroleum contamination at his former Elba bulk petroleum storage facility, according to Kaul.
“When a spill happens, the health of Wisconsinites and our natural resources depends on contamination being promptly and properly cleaned up,” Kaul said. “The Department of Justice will continue to work with the Department of Natural Resources to ensure that responsible parties fulfill their obligations under the law.”
Wisconsin’s spills laws require that persons who possess or control hazardous substances discharged to the environment take responsibility for the discharge and take actions necessary to restore the environment, to the extent practicable, and to minimize the harmful effects from the discharge to the air, lands and waters of the State.
According to the complaint, in 2001 all the tanks, piping, and load-out equipment from the bulk petroleum storage facility were removed from Gribble’s property and petroleum contamination was found in the soil.
As a party responsible for cleaning up the contamination, Gribble failed to conduct an investigation to determine the degree and extent of the petroleum contamination and failed to implement measures to remediate the contamination.
Since being referred to the DOJ, Gribble has started remediating the petroleum contamination. He engaged with an environmental consultant, removed a significant amount of contaminated soil, and installed several groundwater monitoring wells.
In addition to the monetary judgment, Gribble is required to complete the environmental restoration of the site, which includes conducting all necessary remedial actions to remove or minimize the threats to human health and the environment from the contaminated soil, conducting required groundwater monitoring, completing additional site investigation activities if necessary and obtaining case closure from DNR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.