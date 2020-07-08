The City of Watertown and Dodge County Public Health have coordinated a one-day Free Community Test Site for COVID-19 this Saturday.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive, Watertown.
It is open to any Wisconsin resident age 5 years of age or older. Symptoms are not a requirement.
An appointment is not necessary, but strongly encouraged. Call 920-386-4304 or 920-262-8090 to set up an appointment. Drive-ups are welcome, but expect a longer wait time.
Required information includes name, address, phone number, and date of birth. Information shared at the testing site is protected health information.
A photo identification is not required.
