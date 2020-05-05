JUNEAU — In light of county pay freezes, county board members are expected to review a possible increase in their compensation for attending committee meetings May 19.
The wage freeze stems from the anticipated loss of revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is expecting a decrease in both state aid and sales tax revenues.
The issue was discussed Monday morning after Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke told executive committee members there is a freeze on all county employees’ wages until January 2022.
Dodge County Supervisor and First Vice Chairman David Frohling of Watertown said because of the wage freeze the county employees are under he didn’t feel it was right for supervisors to see an increase in compensation.
“I think the catch phrase, ‘We’re all in this together,’ means all of us are in this, including the wage freeze,” Frohling said.
Supervisor Richard Greshay of Horicon agreed.
“If the county employees are not going to see raises, we should be willing to do the same, too,” Greshay said.
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun said she and other board members put a lot of time in before and after meetings.
“I am not sure what the goal is here,” she said. “We’re already putting two hours of work in during this meeting and and an hour before the meeting and an hour after it. I can’t speak for all of the county board members, but I know a lot of us put a great deal of prep time in.”
Frohling said, “Good leaders respond by example.”
Sheahan-Malloy said she didn’t want to see herself as just a “symbol,” but as a county supervisor who was voted in to do a job for her constituents.
In April 2018, the Dodge County Board approved compensation for board members to attend 12 additional meetings per year for committees that they do not serve on to expand their knowledge of county board issues. The supervisors are currently paid $60 to attend a meeting and $65 if the individual serves as a committee chair.
Frohling said he would like to see the pay rolled back to $50 for supervisors to attend a meeting and $55 for the individual who chairs the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.