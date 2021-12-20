The man who organizes the weekly walk around Watertown has answered this week’s 10 questions.
Gary Fisk, born in New York City, is a member of Get Healthy Watertown and coordinates the Walk on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19, walkers are asked to stride around the city in small groups at their convenience instead of gathering on Saturdays. The routes are available every Sunday on the Get Healthy Watertown Facebook page.
Fisk is also the former cable coordinator for the City of Watertown. He was one of the first coordinators when cable was in its infant stages.
He also worked for Jones Intercable, Creative Community Living Services, did freelance work and was responsible for creating a wide variety of video productions.
Fisk is currently employed at Pick n’ Save in the deli and the Kwik Trip on North Fourth Street. “I have the opportunity to meet new people and fine tune my customer service skills,” he said.
Fisk is a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a major in radio/TV/film.
“I have always tried to give back by being engaged in a number of volunteer roles during my work career,” Fisk said. He is a past board member/treasurer of the Wisconsin Association of Public, Educational, and Governmental Access Channels; past board member/secretary/volunteer coordinator of the Watertown Soccer Club; and served as an elder and currently serves as a Stephen Ministry Leader and vice chairman at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Following are his responses to this week’s 10 questions.
1. Being a member of Walk Watertown, how did you get involved with the organization? “My mom actually got me started in the group. She saw some publicity on the weekly walking program and asked if we could start walking. If I remember, it was during the winter so we could walk inside where it was warm. We both know Don Christiansen, who is responsible for starting the program and developing all the wonderful maps that are still being used and enjoyed by the current walkers. After a few years he asked if I could help cover when he was not able to attend. About three years later, we transitioned where I have been responsible for organizing, promoting and tracking usage of the weekly walks.
2. What is your favorite route? How many miles do you walk a year? “My favorite route is the one that starts at the Watertown High School Peace Garden, it starts in such a serene and restful space and then winds its way into the woods, at Brandt-Quirk Park. I enjoy being out in the woods being a part of nature either in the form of plant life or wildlife it brings a joyous feeling to me. I don’t really keep track of how far I walk; when Rogue (my dog) is walking with me it will usually be 1 – 2 miles, when I walk without her, then it is usually for one hour, which is roughly 3 miles.
3. What was your most favorite activity to video and why? “I think the video production that I had the most fun with was the live broadcasts of the Watertown Fourth of July Parade. Even though it took the better part of the day setting up and tearing down the equipment, it was a lot of fun working with all the people who volunteered at the station. I would say that is the one thing I really miss is meeting all the wonderful people who were so generous in giving of their time to help assist with local events.”
4. If you had a second chance at a career, what would it be and why? “I think I would really enjoy working for the National Park Service. First of all you get to wear the iconic hat but my family has many wonderful memories visiting many of our parks and historic sites. I would thoroughly enjoy learning about a park and sharing with other people and future generations of park supporters.”
5. What person in history would you most like to meet and why? ”Great question, I love history and reading about events and people who have had an impact in the world. I think the person that would most interest me is Alexander Hamilton. A number of years ago I read a biography written by Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton and I think his rise from nothing to his relationship with George Washington to his tragic ending was mesmerizing to me.”
6. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you go and why? “There are so many places that I would love to see, but I would say at the top of my list is Spain and Portugal. The reasons for me are the food, scenic views and the history that occurred in that part of Europe.”
7. What is the single, greatest thing that ever happened to you? “Participating in the one and only bid for bachelors in Watertown where I met in fell in love with my wife. That relationship has been such a joy and blessing to me over the years as we have grown closer together and support each other as we age.”
8. What type of chocolate do you like best, white, dark or milk chocolate? “Dark chocolate with chili pepper, which is quit surprising, I like a little heat in my food so it is enjoyable in something you expect to be a little sweet to have heat.”
9. What is the current screen-saver on your phone? “My current screen saver is a picture of some plants in my garden. I enjoy spending time outside working in the garden and on the flower beds. I also bring my dog out with me and we have fun taking breaks and having her chase squeaky toys. She is working on bringing them back to me but I think she is more successful in having me following her to get the toys back.”
10. What is your favorite season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) and why? “One of the things I enjoy most about living in Wisconsin is the change of all season. I would say that spring is my favorite time of the year. Seeing people start to head outside as the snow disappears and temperatures start to warm up. Also the regeneration of life, after plants have been dormant over the winter new life starts to finds its way up through dirt and we start to see wonderful shades of color.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.