Congratulatory comments and stories of a man who taught at Watertown junior high school for 33 have been pouring in on Facebook to Linda Colletti, the daughter of Peter Colletti of Watertown, who will become a centenarian on Monday.
Back when Peter Colletti was born, March 22, 1921, there was no Facebook or social media for that matter.
Colletti is a former Watertown seventh and eighth grade math teacher who was born three weeks after the country’s 29th president, Warren G. Harding took the oath of office.
He lived through the Great Depression, served in World War II, enjoyed the triumphs and saw the failures of this country, and is now living through another pandemic.
Colletti was born in Madison on March 22, 1921. He was raised in Greenbush, went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and spent his working career in Watertown. At Middleton Central High School, he was on the championship basketball team for two years and played basketball in college. He played basketball almost his entire life.
He claims his longevity in life comes from his genes and being active. His mother, Dominica (Capacl) Colletti, lived to be 91 years old. Peter was the second youngest of eight children and the only surviving member of his family. His brother Vince lived to 99 and a sister, died a year ago at the age of 101.
“I have been active during my life,” Colletti said. Up to a year ago, prior to the pandemic, he walked 6 miles a day. He now has a pedal device that he logs 2,000 revolutions a day.
Colletti is as veteran of World War II, serving in the US Marines. During the war he was stationed in Ogden, Utah for radar training where he was won two city championships playing hoops and took another in the recreation league for the armed services in Utah.
He met his first wife, the late Lorraine (Schnoor) Colletti, who was an Army nurse in the Philippines. They were married for 50 years. They had to children, Linda and Laurel. He later married Rosie Wolf, who also proceeded him in death. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Colletti was an active member in the community. He assisted with the construction of the Chamberland playground at Riverside Park, activities of the the Elks and the Methodist church.
He calls his biggest accomplishment his 33 years as a teacher in the district.
“My dad was strong on coaching the ‘fundamentals,” Linda Colletti said. “Even to the point of trying to teach his daughters to golf. My sister and I can still hear him getting frustrated with us.” He would tell them to keep their heads down, their arms straight and follow through. “It was all mixed with rather colorful language,” she added.
“My dad was more than a teacher or coach,” Linda Colletti said. “He always lectured his students about life lessons.” Sometimes his lectures to students were about his children, which his offsprings did not always appreciate.
“He was my seventh grade math teacher at junior high,” said Ruth (Kasten) Borbe of Watertown. “That was a long time ago.
“He said ‘girls, don’t go and buy candy for the boys. They should like you for yourself, not because you gave them candy.’ That is all I remember. He was a great guy.”
Linda Colletti said her father cannot go anywhere in Watertown without someone greeting him. One person told him they hated math until they got into his class. Then the person went on to be an astrophysicist.
Because of COVID-19, his celebration for turning 100 has been scaled back.
The family is hoping that the students who remember their seventh- or eighth- grade math teacher will come out on Sunday for a drive-by parade to salute the 100-year-old. The participants are asked to be at United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St. at 2 p.m. Sunday for a parade to Marquardt Manor, where Colletti, a former Marquardt Volunteer of the Year, resides.
Participants are asked to bring cards, noisemakers and signs to make it a party.
