Youth Achery Instruction — The department, in conjunction with the Watertown Archery Club and the Tom Theder Memorial, is offering archery instruction to kids ages 8 through 18. A number of certified instructors will offer a 6-week session of classes on Tuesday evenings beginning Jan. 11, 2022. All necessary equipment will be provided. Fees are $36 for city residents and $54 for non-city residents.
Cardio kickboxing — This high-energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Participants will be taught proper form by certified instructor Melody Moe as they use a bag to punch and kick to a stronger and more fit body. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and will be held on Thursday mornings, Jan. 6, 13, 27, Feb. 3, 10, and 24 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m., or join in for a new evening class on Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 26, Feb. 2, 9, and 23 from 5:45 – 6:30 p.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the fitness center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Drop-ins (fee of $10) are allowed for Thursday morning class only. Registration in advance is required for the Wednesday evening class, and strongly recommended for the Thursday morning class.
Open gaga ball — Gaga is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit. Dubbed a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, gaga combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. Gaga will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the fitness center on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, from 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.
WHS intramural basketball — This program is intended to offer recreation and exercise to high school students. Students will organize their own teams. Open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 at Watertown High School. Cost is $20/player. League play will begin in January. Pre-registration is required and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Jan. 3, 2022. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds.
Winter break family bingo — Each participant will receive one bingo packet. Ten bingo rounds are scheduled. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each bingo round. Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3/participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by Tuesday at noon.
Winter Swim Lessons — Registration is underway for swim classes that will begin in January 2022 at the Watertown Indoor Pool. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis online. Fees for the Monday night session Jan. 10 through Feb. 28 — 8 classes and Wednesday night session Jan. 12 through March 2 — 8 classes are $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. Fees for the Saturday morning January half-session Jan. 8 through 29 — 4 classes is $15/city resident or $22.50/non-city resident.
Babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and much, much more. In the extended course option, a participant can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for kids ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 4:30-8 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course and Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4:30-8 p.m. for the optional Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $80 for Babysitter’s Training only; $115 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Participants will be required to bring a doll for feeding and diapering practice, notebook and pencil. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available.
Lifeguarding class — This class is a must for all who are interested in becoming a lifeguard. Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials including prerequisite requirements are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Fridays Jan. 21 and 28 from 5-9 p.m.; Saturdays Jan. 22 and 29 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays Jan. 23 and 30 from noon to 5 p.m., plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time prior to the course starting as well as during the course. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration for the course is currently being accepted, with priority given to those who will be working for with Watertown Park and Recreation Department in Summer 2022.
Indoor pickleball court rentals — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of six participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10 foot ceiling, there is no heat so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Rental process: 1. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. Pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 3. Weekend rentals must be made/key picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays; 4. Key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Ice skating lessons interest list — At this time, the city is asking those who are interested in ice skating lessons to sign up for the “interest list” and answer a few questions, so city leaders can be prepared and put an ice skating program together once the weather allows. Park and rec will use this list to contact interested persons as it sets up classes. Signing up for this list does not obligate a person to take lessons and no fees are being collected at this time. For more information and to sign up, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Gentle yoga — Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Fridays Jan. 4 through Feb. 22, 2022. Cost is $40 for city residents, $60 for non-city residents, or $8 for drop-ins. Registration is currently available.
Yoga — Offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays Jan. 4 through Feb. 22. Cost is $40 for city residents, $60 for non-city residents, or $8 for drop ins. Registration is currently available.
Coed indoor soccer clinic — Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This will include playing time within small teams. Boys and girls in Grades 2-5 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022 at Webster School Gym; Grades 2 to 3 meet from 8 to 9:20 a.m., Grades 4 to 5 meet from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Fee is $30/city resident and $45.00/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis online and at the Park and Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Coed indoor soccer run — Boys and girls in grades 6-12 may enroll in indoor soccer. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022 at Webster School gym. Grades 6-8 meet from 11 a.m. to noon, grades 9-12 meet from noon to 1 p.m. Fee is $25 for city residents and $37.50 for non-city residents. Soccer is led by Coach Sam Galaviz.
Indoor pool — Open swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps. Check the monthly pool schedule for dates and times. Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the indoor pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Admission price is $4 for city residents, $5 for non-city residents, or a season pass. A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
Open gym basketball — Open gym basketball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Webster School gymnasium. Fee is $2 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get 11 visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Be sure to check the park and rec Facebook page in case of cancellations. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23.
Open gym pickleball — Open gym pickleball for high school ages and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Watertown High School gymnasium. Fee is $3 per night, or purchase a $20 punch card and get eight visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23. Check the park and rec facebook page for cancellations.
2022 pool season passes — Indoor pool and combination pool season passes are available for 2022.
Forms are available at the indoor pool, park and rec office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the park and rec office. Season passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most programs. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office at 514 S. First St. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
