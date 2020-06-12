JUNEAU — Officials in Juneau this week began moving much of the city’s records into their new city hall, 405 Jewel St.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said Thursday the new, larger building offers a spacious place for employees and citizens.
“It’s definitely a plus for meetings,” he said. “We won’t be packed in a little room like we were in our old city hall.”
Wegener said the former city hall at 150 Miller St., across from the Dodge County Administration Building, was between 900 and 1,000 square feet compared to the new building, which is approximately 3,500 square feet. He said their are plans to sell the old city hall.
He said the new building was a “very economical purchase” for the city. He said the former Famers and Merchants Bank was sold to the city for $165,000. Wegener said Dodge County had the building listed at $274,800.
He said the cost to renovate and convert the interior of the bank building into a new city hall came to approximately $100,000, but it will cost an additional $10,000 for blacktop work, signage, a flag pole and outdoor lighting.
He said the alterations to the new building included construction of a new conference room, janitor’s closet and handicap accessible, unisex restroom. Other alterations included finishing the existing open space area with new drywall, carpet and installation of ceiling tile in the council chambers. Also, a two-car garage was altered for use as two offices.
Wegener said the Juneau city officials moved into its Miller Street city hall, which served as a former law office, in 1986.
“With the new building, we have two full basements for safe storage of records,” he said. “It works really well for us.”
He said the new city is handicap accessible outside and inside.
Wegener said the new city hall’s proximity to the Juneau Public Library makes it fit nicely within the city.
“It’s just not plopped into a residential area. It’s more a part of the community than the older one was,” he said. “It’s right near the library and the sheriff’s office and county jail. Plus, it has a drive-up window for residents, which is a plus.”
