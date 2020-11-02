There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in the city since the start of the pandemic, according to the City of Watertown Department of Public Health. The added caseload is going to mean procedural changes.
The health department announced Friday the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases each day has the department unable to complete positive case notification and contact tracing within 24 hours.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said in her Oct. 20 update to common council members the city has set metrics around staff capacity and sustained cases per day.
She said when the sustained positive case average is between 10 and 12 new positive cases per day, the WDPH can typically complete positive case notification and contact tracing within 24 hours of notification. Once cases rise to an average positive case level per day of 12-24 new positive cases over a five-day period, then it takes WDPH up to 48 hours to contact positive cases and do focused contact tracing.
After five days of 24 or more cases, the WDPH will attempt to contact positives within 48 hours and will only be able to provide sensitive contact tracing, such as for health care systems or schools, McFarland said.
Watertown averaged 18.7 new cases a day over the last seven days.
“Our current positive case load per day has created the need to prioritize our contact tracing calls and created a greater than 24-hour notification process,” McFarland said.
During this time, the WDPH will contact individuals to ensure all positive cases are isolated and have their basic needs met. The focus will be placed on the household contacts, healthcare contacts, and high-intensity contacts, such as significant others. This work will now happen within 48 hours, rather than 24 hours. Residents should stay home, isolated if possible, while awaiting test results.
If a resident is positive, WDPH asks that they inform all close contacts that they have been exposed and should quarantine for 14 days. WDPH is asking residents to respond to their calls for case investigation and contact tracing and respond with honest feedback.
“I have said since the beginning, it will take all of us to manage through this period of time,” McFarland said. “When people do not answer the call from public health or do not provide honest information, it greatly hinders our capacity to slow the spread of the virus and improve our overall situation in the city. We need the community to think greater than themselves. Pandemic fatigue is real, I get it, what I’m encouraging us all to do is recall that the public health mitigation strategies we used in the early stages of this pandemic helped slow the spread, and clearly what is largely occurring now, is not.”
As a reminder, the need to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, frequently wash hands, sanitize surfaces, and wear face coverings is essential to slow the spread of COVID-19, McFarland said.
The mayor said she and her staff are working closely with their community partners and asking for full cooperation.
“We all are working towards the same goal,” said Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest. “The only way to reach that goal is to work together.”
For local information and statistics visit: https://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/covid- 19_community_updates/index.php#.XnoSLYhKjIU
