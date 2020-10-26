Dodge and Jefferson counties are seeing a rise in its COVID-19 cases. And Watertown is no different.
In her COVID-19 update last week, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city remains in Phase One with the number of cases increasing at the end of September and early October.
“That’s when we took an exponential increase (in cases),” she said. “We’re still seeing double digit cases each day.”
She said there have been 7,515 total investigated cases with 714 of them being confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 5% hospitalization rate. However, McFarland said 6,313 of the total investigated cases were negative. She added there are 214 open contacts and 580 individual recoveries.
McFarland said the City of Watertown has five probable cases as of Oct. 20 with 269 suspect cases and 134 active positive cases.
She said the part-time contractor the city hired to help the public health department recently finished working on the COVID-19 infographics, which are currently under review by Watertown Public Health Director Carol Quest.
“We will have some good information and things people have asked pretty consistently in the community,” McFarland said. “The contractor is putting together a bunch of information from different plans, such as the Centers for Disease Control, and compiling that in a phase reopening plan that better stipulates what we’ve been calling Phase Zero, which is actually, the ‘Safer-At-Home’ order.”
The mayor said the consultant will help with better defining how the city moves backwards.
“Right now, it’s very clear how we move forward and it’s inferred we move backwards when it’s the opposite of what’s on the chart,” McFarland said. “We feel we can be a bit more clear and descriptive of what those benchmarks are.”
The infographics can be found on the City of Watertown’s website under “COVID-19 Community Updates.”
She also said Watertown has hired a company with CARES Act funding to clean all of the municipal buildings from October through December. The same company will clean the street department twice a week, too.
“We had to close the street department’s office for about a week because of the spread of the coronavirus there,” she said.
Although there are two people, who help clean the street department and its office, McFarland said the city wanted “greater consistency” with cleaning to protect the employees.
Watertown Alderman Tom Pasch asked if contact tracing is occurring.
“Yes, that’s one of the infographics that will come out this week,” she said. “When we have between 12 and 24 new positive cases per day that’s the threshold at which we start to bump up against our capacity to provide timely contact tracing.”
McFarland said when the city has under 12 cases per day the city health officials can get to the “positives” within 24 hours and do the contact tracing. She said if the number of new positive cases are between 12 and 24, health officials will likely get in touch with the “positives” and then do contact tracing within 48 hours.
“Once, we’re over 24 positive cases per day for a sustained period, which is five days, that is when we would respond to those positive cases 48 hours or even longer and only perform sensitive-contact tracing, and right now, that’s being defined as healthcare settings and schools,” McFarland said.
She said the city purchased two rapid-test machines, which uses molecular tests, which have a higher sensitivity to them in picking up COVID-19.
“If the city attorney, myself and our healthcare providers can come to some type of terms, we do have a need for healthcare providers to get tested,” she said. “We may take the two machines the city purchased and allow a healthcare setting to use them.”
Also, the mayor said some of the city’s staff has been moved around to help alleviate some of the workload experienced by the public health department.
“We had a massive influx of Spanish-speaking cases,” she said.
McFarland said Watertown’s city attorney can speak Spanish so she was asked to help in positive case investigations and contact tracing. She said the city also used some of its personnel from its engineering department to help with data entry to also ease the workload on the health department.
