Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 7:26 a.m. to the W4200 block of Highway CW for a male.
— Thursday at 1:18 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.
— Saturday at 9:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Saturday at 10:54 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:12 p.m. to the 800 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Sunday at 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Sunday at 2:30 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 3:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male.
— Sunday at 5:58 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.
All patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
