Watertown Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday it is among 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and associated sites of care selected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth.
Watertown Regional Medical Center is currently part of LifePoint Health, which announced earlier this year plans to acquire leading post-acute provider Kindred Healthcare. As part of that acquisition, the companies announced they intend to create ScionHealth, a new company that will be comprised of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospital campuses and associated sites of care – including Watertown Regional Medical Center.
As part of ScionHealth, Watertown Regional Medical Center will keep its name and continue to have access to capital to invest in its facility and community, as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Watertown and the surrounding communities.
“The opportunity to join ScionHealth is exciting,” said Richard Keddington, chief executive officer of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “As part of this new company, we will have access to more targeted resources and collaboration that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways and create new opportunities for our employees. We believe this transition will be a positive one for our employees, physicians and community.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center will remain a joint venture, with ScionHealth taking over the 80% stake from LifePoint Health and the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation keeping their 20% stake. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation will continue to provide a local voice and leadership by retaining 50% of the board seats in this joint venture.
“The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is excited for our new partnership with ScionHealth,” said Tina Crave, CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. “We look forward to collaborating with them to find new ways to serve our patients and improve the health of our communities.”
Watertown Regional Medical Center’s local leadership will remain the same, and all employees will transition to ScionHealth once the transition is completed.
Rob Jay, currently executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint, will serve as ScionHealth’s chief executive officer. The company will be headquartered in Louisville, Ky.
While very little change in day-to-day operations is anticipated, Watertown Regional Medical Center is committed to ensuring that its transition to the new company is seamless for patients, providers and employees. Patients will continue to receive the care they hve received in the past 115 years from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services – or in how patients or providers access care.
Earlier this month, WRMC celebrated its 115 years of providing care. Originally located on Main Street in the building formerly known as the Schiffler residence, the hospital, then called Watertown — St. Mary’s, first opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1906.
In 1960, the Watertown Hospital Association and the City of Watertown took control of the facilities and changed the name to Watertown Memorial Hospital. A 120-bed hospital was built in 1970 in the northeast part of the city.
Watertown Memorial Hospital joined forces with LifePoint Health in 2015 and became Watertown Regional Medical Center.
In 2020, WRMC made more than $1.4 million in capital improvements and distributed a payroll of more than $48 million to more than 700 employees.
“I am excited at the prospect of welcoming Watertown Regional Medical Center to ScionHealth,” said Jay. “I look forward to working with its employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Watertown and the surrounding communities.”
Pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, LifePoint and Kindred expect the launch of ScionHealth to be completed by the end of the year.
