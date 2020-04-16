JUNEAU — National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is observed nationwide during the second full week of April as a way to acknowledge the work of communications officers (911 dispatchers).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center will be limiting the celebration of this year, but it is important communications officers are recognized for the hard work they do every year, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said.
California’s Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office began Telecommunicators Week in 1981. Members of the Virginia and North Carolina chapters of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials became involved in the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the national APCO organization convinced Congress of the need for a formal proclamation. Rep. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass. introduced what became H.J. Res. 284 to create “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”
As communications officers are recognized, it is important to let the public know how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic Schmidt said. As with everyone else, COVID-19 is something the Dodge County Communications Officers have never experienced. As of today, the staff has remained healthy. They have been checking their temperatures and thoroughly disinfect workstations and other common areas multiple times a day to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Plans have been developed to guarantee adequate staffing levels at all times should dispatchers become ill, the sheriff said.
Communications officers are doing their part to keep those they send to calls stay healthy as well. People who place calls to the dispatch center are being questioned about respiratory flu-like symptoms within their households. This is a way for first responders to be aware of potential needs for extra personal protection equipment.
Located in Juneau, Dodge County’s Communications Center has a lieutenant, three sergeants and 16 communications officers serving the county to ensure 24/7 coverage for emergent and non-emergent police, fire department and emergency medical service needs.
