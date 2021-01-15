Family Puzzle Contest — Home Edition — Two Sessions — The families that finish the jigsaw puzzle in the fastest times in each of these contests will receive prize packages, and all families get to keep the puzzles. The contests will take place remotely at the participants’ homes. Session 1 will take place Jan. 28-31 and will include a 500-piece puzzle. Session 2 will take place Feb. 18-21 and will include a 1,000-piece puzzle. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before the contests. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Ice Skating Instructor — The department is seeking a part-time ice skating instructor to teach skills to children and/or adults interested in learning the fundamentals of ice skating. This position will start when the department is able to produce/maintain safe outdoor ice rinks for skating activities. Interested individuals should fill out the application for seasonal recreational positions online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Questions may be emailed to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com.
Winter Family Bingo — Enjoy spending time with family while completing a Bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed Bingo gives a participant a chance to win the grand prize – a Parks and Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A Bingo sheet will be emailed to you after you register. Return the Bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office drop box, or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Jan. 29. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
2021 Pool Season Passes — Season Passes are now available for 2021. Forms are available at the Indoor Pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual Season Passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St. A reminder that Season Passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park Dance Floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of 6 participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10’ ceiling, there is no heat, so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Rental Process: 1. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2.Pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; 3. Weekend rentals must be made/key picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays; 4. Key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents. Covid Restrictions: Symptom check prior to participating. Social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required to be worn per the governor’s order.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.