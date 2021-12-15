Watertown Civil Air Patrol’s Col. R.C. Jaye Memorial Composite Squadron will be placing wreaths on veteran headstones in Oak Hill Cemetery Saturday. It is an official Wreaths Across America participating event.
The Watertown squadron will be joining more than 2,700 locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Coordinated and led by Civil Air Patrol, the Oak Hill Cemetery has raised enough to lay 475 wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members.
The annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission of remember, honor, teach, ensuring the memory of those who served our country.
The wreaths will be placed at the cemetery during a special ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
In years past, the Watertown cadets assisted at ceremonies in Milwaukee, but the squadron is bringing the Wreaths Across America ceremony home to honor Watertown’s veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery. Also participating in the ceremony will be Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, veterans and active service members and families.
The CAP squadron’s efforts coincide with Wreath Across America tributes occurring simultaneously across the nation, including Arlington National Cemetery, where the initiative began more than 25 years ago with the placement of 5,000 wreaths donated by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. In 2007, Worcester and his family formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit with the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
As a major partner in Wreaths Across America, CAP has adorned memorials and veterans’ graves with balsam wreaths to make sure the sacrifices of the nation’s service members are not forgotten. Last year, members of the public sponsored the placement of more than 1.5 million wreaths at 1,400-plus cemetery or memorial sites across the U.S. and abroad. More than 250 CAP squadrons participated in last year’s Wreaths Across America ceremonies, in which wreaths were placed at cemeteries and memorials in all 50 states, as well as 24 locations overseas.
Wreaths Across America ceremonies are conducted largely by CAP wings and squadrons with the help of veterans’ organizations; private citizens; the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., which annually assists with the laying of wreaths at Arlington; and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information about Wreaths Across America and participating locations.
