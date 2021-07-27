The Jefferson County Health Department is now “strongly” urging the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and in large crowds outdoors, regardless of vaccine status, due to the recent surge in the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
In an announcement made public Monday evening, the health department pointed to a dramatic turnaround in virus cases in recent weeks in the county, for its new, more stringent advisory.
Cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County have been increasing rapidly over the past week after a period of decline that has lasted longer than a month. This comes amidst reports from counties and states across the nation experiencing surges in newly reported cases, attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. All three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States provide good protection from severe illness from COVID-19, including the delta variant and other variants of concern, the department said.
Jefferson County’s seven-day average of daily confirmed new cases is now at seven per day per 100,000 individuals, up from recent lows of less than one case per day just one week prior. The 14-day total case count is 47 per 100,000, up from 19 cases for the two-week period prior. Scientific analyses of national and international case data estimate that the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is up to 70 percent more infectious when compared to the wild-type, or ‘original’ strain of the virus. Many areas in Wisconsin have seen a similar increase in case activity over the past several weeks. Based on genomic sequencing of confirmed cases, we know that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has become the predominant strain of the virus in Wisconsin.
In Dodge County, numbers are rising similarly, but the county is not yet making the same stronger message Jefferson County is.
“I urge people to start being more cautious,” said Dodge County Health Director Abby Sauer, who encouraged people who have been waiting on the sidelines to get the vaccination to act as soon as possible. “Do it now. Now’s the time to really, hey, get that vaccine to protect yourself.”
In Dodge County, the week ending Sunday showed almost five cases per 100,000 population, which is up from three the week before, Sauer said, and follows a couple months of less than one per day. The 14-day caseload was 54 per 100,000 population in Dodge County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
The data emerged over the last couple of days from 100 samples. It is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it. But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.
Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Although Sauer said Dodge County is continuing to monitor the situation, it was Jefferson County that took a stronger step this week.
“Community residents are strongly urged to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, and outdoors in large crowds, regardless of vaccination status,” said a statement from the Jefferson County Health Department. “In addition to evidence-based public health practices to reduce transmission of COVID-19, residents should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Compared to an infected person who is not vaccinated, a person who is infected and also vaccinated for COVID-19 is less likely to become severely ill and less likely to infect others.”
JCHD encouraged community members who are not yet vaccinated to empower themselves with reliable and factual information on the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 211 with any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, or visit the Health Department’s website.
“It is vital that Jefferson County takes quick action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe,” the JCHD said.
The JCHD said members should engage in the following practices, even if they are fully vaccinated: Wear a mask in high-risk settings (indoor public places, outdoors in crowded spaces, etc.); physically distance from others (6 feet) in public settings; avoid crowds, poorly ventilated areas, or places where people may be sick; get tested if they have symptoms, or if they have had exposure to someone with COVID-19; quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19; stay home when you are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; wash hands often; monitor your health daily; get vaccinated for COVID-19.
— Associated Press contributed to this story
