BEAVER DAM — No injuries were reported following a chemical leak in Beaver Dam.
Fire crews responded to a formaldehyde spill at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday to Animart, 1240 Green Valley Road.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said a 275-gallon tank of formaldehyde was leaking. The leak was stopped in less than one hour, but not before the tank lost around 200 gallons. The chemical was initially contained with cat litter. It is not clear how the formaldehyde tank was punctured.
Beaver Dam received mutual assistance from the Dodge County Hazardous Materials Team; the Fond du Lac, Fox Lake, and Juneau fire departments; and Watertown EMS. Clean Harbors of Chicago was contracted to clean up and remove the spilled material.
Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue and Dodge County Hazardous Materials team stayed on scene until Clean Harbors arrived.
