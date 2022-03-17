JUNEAU — The third time was not the charm as the Dodge County Board of Supervisors once again voted against borrowing for road repairs Tuesday. And this appears to be the final chance for 2022.
In 2021, supervisors approved borrowing $9.2 million to upgrade 25 miles of roadway, but in 2022, they voted against borrowing for road repairs three different times.
In January, county supervisors voted down borrowing $9.2 million for upgrading approximately 28 miles in road repairs.
A month later, the Dodge County Highway Committee reduced its request to a radically scaled back version of $4.6 million, which would’ve helped to reconstruct three miles of County Highway M between County Highways JM and J in Watertown and Reeseville. It would have also helped to reconstruct County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Richwood.
The funds would have been used to get the final section of County Highway M near Clyman completed.
On Tuesday, 24 supervisors voted in favor of borrowing $10 million for county roads, five were against it, and four members were absent. Again, the board failed to reach a three-fourth’s majority to approve the request to borrow $10 million for county road repairs.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun argued the highway department already had $3.5 million it budgeted for road repairs. He also said before former finance director David Ehlinger left his position he found an additional $3.35 million, which could be used by the highway department.
Guckenberger also said $1.4 million, which was scheduled for purchasing a new roof for the jail was postponed, so he said the highway department should use the $1.4 million rather than Dodge County putting it in the bank.
“The money is available,” Guckenberger said. “Spend it. This is real money. We can use it. Why leave it in the bank?”
Supervisor Jeff Berres of Watertown, who supported borrowing $10 million for the roads, said a survey taken by the highway department in 2020, found 43 percent of residents in favor of spending $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles.
“Can you imagine building these roads from the ground up and how much it would cost the county?” Berres asked. “If we don’t make this move now, we’ll never make it.”
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said early Wednesday — if the board would’ve approved borrowing the $10 million — it would’ve meant repairs to 30 miles of county roads.
So what’s next?
“Now that we’re not borrowing money we will identify what we have in the capital projects fund for 2022 and develop and award improvement contracts with the available funds we have,” Field said. “It’s over. We need to turn the page. We can’t do 30 miles, but we can do 5 miles.
“We are going to reconstruct County Highway M and that is a good thing to have done between Watertown and Juneau,” Field said. “That’s a good goal for us. We also hope to do County Highway J between State Highway 26 and County Highway M through the Village of Clyman.”
Field said that’s all the projects he could name right now because it’s already mid-March and his department often knows what they’ll be working on at December’s end.
“We really won’t know until the bids come in,” he said. “With the unstable economy and rising oil prices, the projects are going to be more expensive. There’s a lot of misunderstanding with our budget and it’s unfortunate.”
Field said Dodge County has 540 miles of roadway, which is second in Wisconsin only to Marathon County.
The supervisors, who were against the borrowing, were: Dan Siegmann of Rubicon, Guckenberger, Mary Bobholz of Beaver Dam, Robert Boelk Jr. of Mayville and Cathy Houchin of Watertown.
The supervisors, who voted in favor of borrowing the $10 million, included: Ed Benter and Russell Kottke, both of Fox Lake; Dale Macheel of Randolph; Joseph Marsik of Columbus; Donald Hilgendorf, Richard Greshay and Andrew Johnson, all of Horicon; Karen Kuehl and Richard Fink, both of Mayville; Timothy Kemmel of Brownsville; Larry Bischoff of Hustisford; Jeffrey Caine of Lowell; Berres, Allen Behl, Jenifer Hedrick and David Frohling, all of Watertown; Dennis Schmidt of Juneau; Tom Nickel of Waupun; Donna Maly, Nancy Kavazanjian, Haley Kenevan, Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Del Yaroch, all of Beaver Dam.
The supervisors, who were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, were: Benjamin Priesgen of Lomira, Travis Schultz and Kira Sheahan-Malloy, both of Waupun, and Dan Hilbert of Beaver Dam.
