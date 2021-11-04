JUNEAU — Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun was the most vocal of supervisors Tuesday when it came to challenging some of the items on the county’s proposed 2022 budget. He took aim at the highway department, the sheriff’s office and spending for the economic development at the public hearing on the budget.
Guckenberger’s first salvo came against the highway department’s budget, when he questioned their need for a fourth $310,000 truck.
“Every year, we buy three new trucks and now this year we’re looking to purchase a fourth truck at $310,000,” he said. “Where’s the justification for this? It’s like the money falls off a tree around here. We should not have to cancel programs in health and human services for another shiny, new truck. It’s unconscionable.”
The preliminary budget presented to the county board has a tax rate of $4.77 per $1,000 of equalized value property value would be a 35-cent decrease from the numbers homeowners faced one year ago. For a home valued at $195,500 in Dodge County, a resident would see a $68.22 decrease in taxes.
The proposed 2022 tax levy is at $35,799,547, which is a decrease of .7% or $260,243 from the tax levy in 2021.
The debt service is zero due to the county applying the debt service fund balance against the tax levy. The fund balance was the result of no principal payments being due until 2022 and bond premiums applied against interest payments.
The budgeted revenues increased from $6.8 million in 2021 to $7.5 million next year with $8.7 million in expenses funded by sales tax.
The other 2022 budget highlights include the cost of living wage increase for general employees, which is budgeted at 1.25% Jan. 1.
Guckenberger continued his crusade on the highway department.
He said the county borrowed $9 million this year for the highway department and now they want to borrow another $9 million more next year for road work.
“The justification for the borrowing was a survey put out by the highway committee,” Guckenberger said.
He said the survey said the borrowing would be in addition to the 10 miles of highway work the department already planned to work on each year.
“The highway department didn’t do the 10 miles of roads they promised,” he said. “The money was used for different things. It was a promise the highway department made to the taxpayers and didn’t keep.”
When contacted Wednesday, Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said he would like to have enough funding by combining sales tax allocation, property tax levy and state transportation grants, which would allow his department to improve 10 miles of reconditioning and repaving of county highways a year.
As an example, in 2021, Field said his department reconstructed two miles of County Highway M for $3 million. The other alternative would have been approximately 10 miles of reconditioning and repaving work for $3 million.
“If we elect to do a highway reconstruction project, the money will only fund about a two-mile project,” Field said.
Guckenberger also said he plans on making an amendment to remove $400,000 from the sheriff’s 2022 budget. He said in 2020 and 2021, the sheriff’s department garnered $5.4 million in revenues both years, but for next year, the revenues are estimated at $5.1 million.
“That’s disingenuous,” Guckenberger said. “By overestimating expenses or underestimating revenues, high-levy-dependent departments like the sheriff’s office takes much needed money away from other departments.”
Guckenberger also said he would like the county to sever its ties with ThriveED, an organization promoting economic development.
Dodge County pays ThriveED $134,000 a year. The county entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017. It runs though 2022.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. In November 2020, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the Dodge County board turned it down.
Guckenberger said when ThriveED officials met last month with the county board the group categorized a Horicon business as a “win” or a new business to Dodge County, but ThriveED already named the same business as a “win” last year.
“Dodge County already has their own economic development department,” Guckenberger said Wednesday. “They publish an annual report with all of their accomplishments whereas ThriveED couldn’t name their ‘wins’ or new businesses they brought into the county.”
On Tuesday, Guckenberger said if a new business comes to Dodge County wouldn’t they want the public to know their doors are open. He said ThriveED doesn’t show anything that is concrete.
County supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam stood up for ThriveEd and said private businesses have valid reasons to keep their business dealings private.
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy said she met with several municipal leaders about ThriveED and they were not in favor of Dodge County working with the group.
“Some feel shaken’ down (by ThriveED),” she said. “They’re not providing anything tangible. We’re paying a consultant to hire more consultants.”
In regards to the budget meeting Tuesday, Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said he was pleased with the discussion.
“I think things worked out very well,” he said. “This discussion has been great. In past years, we were trying to generate discussions and tonight we did.”
Mielke said he looks forward to next week’s budget discussion.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke asked supervisors to meet with the county’s finance director David Ehlinger before their next meeting to get their amendments in.
The county board will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 to hear amendments and approve the budget.
