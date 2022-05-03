The new owners of one of Watertown’s most cherished supper clubs are planning to reopen it later this month — and they are promising to keep all the good stuff.
It was March 2020, the first time Lydia and Mike Sobol learned that the Elias Inn Supper Club in Watertown was for sale.
A year later, it was still for sale, yet Lydia said she was, “still not ready.” Six months later they came for dinner and fell in love.
“Clearly this is a successful business where the owners were ready to retire and we didn’t want to see it become something else or go away,” Lydia observed. “The few times we came here for dinner, it became abundantly clear how important this place is to the community and how much people value it. We want to continue the legacy of this place,” Lydia added.
In 2018, the Sobol’s opened Sobie’s Restaurant in Oconomowoc. Serving a farm-to-table menu, the Sobol’s did their best to keep things simple, cooking from scratch and leading by example. They focused on supporting local business and local agriculture to keep the community healthy and strong, and they wanted to do their part.
“The best way we know how [to contribute] is through food and hospitality,” said Mike.
Mike, who has a background in French cuisine, said “We’re keeping the entire [Elias Inn] menu the same, minus the tilapia.” He reassures diners, “the lazy Susan, Friday night fish fry, and prime rib on Saturday (by reservation only) will be kept the same.”
To get it right, they joined Elias in the kitchen to learn how to make the recipes.
Lydia added, “We’ve been told, don’t change anything. We ask, ‘Can we change the carpet?’…’Yes, but don’t change the tartar sauce!’ ”
It’s been a long wait for Elias faithful, who were originally promised that the supper club would reopen in late January or early February. A lot of Lenten fish fries came and went, but when you are doing it right, things take their time.
The renovations that have taken place over the last three months are beginning to wind down. Walls are being painted; new carpet installed; tables from the original Powers Inn were found in the basement and are being restored and returned to the dining room; a light fixture with a cracked globe is being fixed and will return to a place of honor over the bar; and all of the animals have received a good cleaning and will be remounted on the walls.
Using funds from the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, the Sobol’s were able to “do it right” said Mike.
The RDA loan and grant are “a bit of a comfort to have,” Mike continued. “It helped us to be able to do it right in terms of restoration; we didn’t have to cut corners, we had extra funds…it’s nice to do it right,” agreed Lydia.
Using an RDA loan and grant to bring the electrical and plumbing up to code, the Sobol’s saved enough of their own funds to completely gut the kitchen down to the studs. “Walls were redone, new stainless was put in, all the equipment is new….it’s all brand new,” said Lydia.
“Mike’s expertise is in kitchen design,” she added. “He designs a kitchen around the menu so it’s really efficient.”
“Mike and Lydia’s project is a perfect use of the RDA loan/grant program,” said Alex Allon, RDA executive director. “The program is designed to incentivize reinvestment in the downtown area, to foster business growth and expansion, and to update and preserve historic structures which increases the overall economic vitality of downtown Watertown. I am so proud of the program and the good I’ve seen being done by funding both old and new businesses in Watertown.”
So, when is Elias Inn reopening? “That’s my least favorite question,” said Lydia. Right now Elias Inn is on track to have a soft, invitation-only opening on May 11 and then open to the public on Friday, May 13.
Greg “Slim” Schroeder and John Elias owned the bar and restaurant for about 35 years.
