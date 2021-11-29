10 questions with Judy Kluetzman

A very energetic and active member of the community is Judy Kluetzman.
Kluetzman is the housing director at Marquardt Village, connecting with the independent living residents of the apartments and garden homes.
Prior to Marquardt Village, Kluetzman was one of the familiar faces at the Watertown Daily Times. While at the Daily Times, she was the advertising manager and worked with many merchants and advertisers in Watertown and the surrounding area. Through the years, she’s been involved in many groups and organizations. She is a member of the Watertown Rotary Club, Watertown Bridal Fair committee/emcee, Watertown Riverfest committee, Watertown Relay for Life committee/emcee, Watertown Country Club member, Watertown Community Concert director and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon church organist.
1. Being involved in music, what is your favorite song? “As a church organist, the music selections change with the church season, but two different settings come to mind. The church is filled to capacity on Christmas Eve, the lights dimmed, the candles are lit and the congregation sings ‘Silent Night.’ On Easter morning, the trumpets accompany the organ on ‘Jesus Christ is Risen Today.’ It’s a very special feeling leading the congregation in those settings, and makes those two songs special.”
2. Belonging to many civic organizations, what is one of your most fulfilling accomplishments/projects? “For many years, I was involved in Watertown’s Relay for Life and the year I chaired the event was a time I’ll never forget. Seeing all the pieces come together for a great cause was very fulfilling. During the event, luminaries line the track at Watertown High School. In the special luminary ceremony, I read the names of the those affected by cancer. Luminaries are placed ‘in honor’ or ‘in memory’ of those affected by cancer.”
3. Who has inspired you most in your life and why? “I would say it would be my parents. Growing up on a farm, mom and dad worked hard, taught us good values and lead our family by their examples. They were great role models.
4. What is your favorite food? “It’s mashed potatoes. Those who know me, always know I’ll order mashed potatoes (or any type of potato). I’ve never met a potato I didn’t like. I’ve been known to have a second helping of mashed potatoes over taking dessert at family holiday dinners.”
5. What food item would you never eat? “I can’t open my mouth for sushi or lutefisk. Ew.”
6. What was your first car and what do you remember about it? “It was a 1966 Chevy, and I remember it well...the gas gauge didn’t work. I remember running out of gas on the way home one night. That wasn’t so much fun!”
7. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, which is your favorite and why? “I prefer milk chocolate because it’s smooth. My favorite candy bars are Kit Kats and M & M’s with peanuts.”
8. What is the single, greatest thing that ever happened to you? “Meeting my husband, Bob and sharing our life together.”
9. What is the screensaver on your phone? “Spring flowers. I love working in the yard, planting flowers and digging in the dirt. It’s a great way to unwind, relax and be outdoors.”
10. What makes you happy? “A summer day on the golf course, golfing with some gals or my husband. Oh and another ...a day of shopping and lunch with some friends.”
