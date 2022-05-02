JEFFERSON — A woman who specializes in what she said is, “helping people make memories” as part of her veteran role in Jefferson’s city government, is this week’s 10-questions profile.
Cyndi Keller is a fixture on Jefferson’s land and streetscapes as she, with her inimitable energy, moves from one job to another as director of Jefferson Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
Originally from Verona, Keller has held similar positions throughout the Jefferson and Dane County areas for more than a quarter of a century.
“I started working part-time with the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Park and Recreation Department when an aquatics coordinator position opened up,” Keller said. “As my husband and I started to have a family, we decided that we wanted to move closer to our extended family. I was fortunate to get the aquatics and recreation supervisor position in Watertown.”
While serving here, Keller said, her biggest project was the construction and opening of the Watertown Aquatic Center.
“I stayed in Watertown for five years. After that, I moved to the Village of DeForest to become its first parks and recreation director,” she said. “My husband and I were living in Lake Mills and with a young family, we thought it would be better to have a shorter commute. The Jefferson Parks, Recreation and Forestry director’s position became available and this May I will be celebrating my 24th year in it.”
Keller, who lives just north of Lake Mills, said her city department deals in much more than just “parks and recreation.”
“It also encompasses the Jefferson Senior Center, aquatic center, VFW recreation center, forestry and advertising on the electronic sign, as well as providing assistance with special events held in city parks. What I love most about my career is helping people make memories and the everyday variety,” she said.
Here is how Keller handled her tailor-made 10 questions:
1. How has living in the pandemic permanently changed the way you will approach life in the future, hopefully “post pandemic?”
“We have been traveling less. We have a new grandson, so we are very cautious about making him sick. Our garden has been expanded and I process more foods for the winter months. I also look at each day as a gift and try to make the most out of every experience.”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“CBS’s ‘Sunday Morning,’ because I enjoy their in-depth reporting and human interest stories. It is always nice to start the week with some positive news. ‘Cook’s Country’ is another favorite, because I love to spend time in the kitchen creating. My latest is ‘Forged in Fire’ because I enjoy watching creating stuff from chunks of metal.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“Having two daughters and only one television in the house, we spent many hours watching romantic comedies. My husband is a saint for putting up with this. Some of my favorites include ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ — both versions.”
4. What are your favorite sports?
Soccer, football, basketball and ice hockey. My husband and I coached our daughters in many sports over the years and have enjoyed watching them participate in soccer, football and basketball. My family has had season tickets for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team since the early 1970s. I grew up going to games, so it has always had great memories for me.”
5. To what commercial products are you “brand loyal?”
“Heinz Ketchup, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter and Breyer’s Lactose Free Ice Cream.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“My father. He died when I was 8, so I would like to learn more about him and his family. Amelia Earhart. I would like to ask her what advice she would give women today. John F. Kennedy. I would like to ask him what he thinks of the world today and what he wishes he could have accomplished.”
7. Do you have a favorite comedian?
Robin Williams and Kevin Bozeman.
8. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“I haven’t traveled internationally yet, but there are many places to discover in the U.S. Any Wisconsin park, Door County, our family cabin near Minocqua, any warm beach in the winter months.”
9. With Jefferson located between Madison and Milwaukee, which city do you favor when you want to get to a bigger city and why?
“Usually it is Madison, since we grew up near there. Our youngest daughter went to the Milwaukee School of Engineering, so we got to spend a lot of time in Milwaukee and found some great places to explore.”
10. You can have any pizza that is sold in the Jefferson County region — frozen or from a restaurant. Which one is it and what’s on top?
“We used to like the former Anna Maria’s in Lake Mills, but now we make our own, making the crust and sauce from scratch with vegetables from the garden. Toppings include sausage, onion, red pepper, pineapple and mushrooms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.