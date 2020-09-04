HUSTISFORD — The Village of Hustisford is trying to rid the carp from a lagoon near its treatment plant.
Hustisford Utility Director Todd Tessmann said lagoon No. 3, which is over 3 acres and holds five million gallons of water, is ripe with the invasive fish species.
“They stir up the sludge,” Tessmann said. “We don’t want the carp to cause our effluent to trend higher because of them.”
Tessmann said the village hired wastewater engineer Tom Fitzwilliams of MSA Professional Services Inc. of Baraboo to help with their fish eradication project.
“We began looking at this problem five years ago when the carp took over a settling pond near the wastewater treatment plant,” Fitzwilliams said.
He said the settling pond discharges into the Rock River.
“The carp tend to stir up the lagoon’s bottom, which, if they are not removed, will negatively effect the Hustisford effluent,” Fitzwilliams said. “The village is acting in a proactive manner by trying to eliminate the carp now.”
He said five years ago the carp died off on their own, yet the carp responded by reproducing and returning in strong numbers to the lagoon.
Fitzwilliams said the village hired Aquatic Biologists Inc. of Fond du Lac to help with a chemical treatment of the lagoon.
“We’re going to use rotenone, which is pretty commonly used in these types of scenarios, to get rid of the carp,” he said. “The chemical attacks their gills and the oxygen transfer in the carp, which then die off.”
He said Aquatic Biologists will then take boats on the lagoon to retrieve the dead carp, take them to shore and then transport them to a solid waste landfill.
Fitzwiliams said he would like the project to take place this month when temperatures are warm and the rotenone works the best.
“We are planning on dropping the level of the lagoon, applying the chemical and then getting the carp out,” Fitzwilliams said. “We want to make sure the water is safe and the chemical is out of the water so we will purchase minnows and place them in fish traps. We will then apply potassium permanganate to the lagoon. If the minnows die off, we know to put more chemical in. If they live, we know we used enough of it.”
Fitzwilliams said he and the village are waiting on DNR approval.
“It’s a proactive project,” Fitzwilliams said. “If we don’t do something now, the water quality in the lagoon will degrade.”
