It appears that an additional prom for Watertown’s juniors and seniors will be held this spring at a location off school grounds.
The Watertown Unified School District will hold its prom at the high school on June 11, with the private, Watertown Community Prom 2021, scheduled for Milford Hills on April 24.
The event at Milford Hills is open to all Watertown juniors and seniors, but with limited tickets. Attendees may include students who are enrolled in public, private, or home-schooling. The event starts at 8 p.m. at Milford Hills and will run until 11:30 p.m.
“We are bringing you a traditional prom, to create memories for your final years of high school,” the community prom’s Facebook page stated.
Angela Hoffman is a parent of a Watertown senior and serves on the Watertown Community Prom 2021 board.
She said when she and other parents discovered in late 2020 that a Watertown Unified School District prom might not be taking place, they decided to put the wheels in motion for an option.
“We decided we wanted to make it happen,” Hoffman said, adding the board is pleased and excited to have the opportunity to hold the event at Milford Hills, a venue she called, “beautiful indoors and outdoors.”
Hoffman said the prom board formed in December of 2020 to move the concept of the community prom forward.
“We wanted to make sure a prom would be taking place. If the school district decided it was going to hold a prom, then the students would get two proms. But they would at least get one for sure,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said parents and businesses in the Watertown community have been, “amazing” in their responses to the prospect of the Milford Hills prom and have been generous with donations and offers to volunteer.
Questions about the community prom can be directed to the event’s Facebook page, where updates and progress are published.
Hoffman said now that the school district is presenting a prom, students have two proms, and unique ones, at that.
“These proms are being planned by thinking outside the box,” Hoffman said. “There have been some creative ideas that have gone into these to get the kids what they have missed out on. Now they have these two chances to make unique memories at both events.”
Organizers said tickets to the event, which will adhere to Jefferson County Health Department COVID-19 protocols, are $25 and are available on the community prom’s Facebook page.
The ticket entitles attendees to pizza and appetizers, soda, a dessert bar and door prizes. A dessert bar will be provided by Sweet Talking Treats. Dinner reservations will be available as well at a separate cost.
Security and chaperones will be on-site. A DJ will provide entertainment.
