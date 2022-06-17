Downtown Community Celebration, vendor fair set June 25

The second annual Community Celebration and Vendor Fair will take place Saturday, June 25 in downtown Watertown. The event will feature more than 100 specialty craft and artisan vendors on Main Street, which will close to traffic from First to Seventh streets, store specials, classic cars, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Event co-organizers are, from left, Bonnie Hertel of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Robin Kaufmann of Watertown Tourism, and Melissa Lampe of the Watertown Main Street Program.
The second annual Community Celebration and Vendor Fair will return to downtown Watertown on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day full of shopping, dining, children’s activities, classic car viewing and fun with horse-drawn wagon rides.
The community celebration is organized by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Watertown Tourism, and the Watertown Main Street Program, with generous financial support provided by MK Cellular. Main Street through downtown Watertown, from First Street to Seventh Street, will be closed for this event to make room for the more than 100 crafters and artisans that will have unique merchandise for sale as part of vendor fair.
The Watertown Public Library will host a public grand re-opening of the recent expansion and renovation project as part of the community celebration that will include tours, family-friendly activities and refreshments.
The Community Celebration and Vendor Fair was first held last June to commemorate the chamber’s 100th anniversary. The event attracted hundreds of visitors to downtown Watertown resulting in a great day sales day for the vendors, the store-front retailers, and local pubs and restaurants. “We were very pleased with the turnout last year – despite the rain – and heard so much positive feedback from attendees, our vendors and our brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Bonnie Hertel, chamber executive director. “We are happy to bring the event back this year in partnership with Watertown Tourism and the Main Street Program, and we look forward to a fun-filled day to shop, dine and celebrate our community.”
The vendor fair on Main Street will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Select businesses will also run store specials throughout the day. The library grand re-opening will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Complimentary horse-drawn wagon rides will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and classic cars will be on display along Second Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.