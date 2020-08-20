JUNEAU — When Dodge County Board members began discussing the county’s plan to get local funds from the state’s Routes to Recovery program Tuesday one supervisor said he was embarrassed to vote in favor of it.
“We threw a bunch of stuff on a piece of paper and said, ‘We got $1.4 million and by God, we’re gonna spend it,’” said David Guckenberger, a county supervisor from Ashippun.
The “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program, is a $200 million effort aimed at helping local leaders address some of their most urgent and unique COVID-19 recovery needs. Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), Routes to Recovery Grants were allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe. The effort is funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars and will be administered by the DOA.
Guckenberger said the Routes to Recovery grants provide reimbursement for costs incurred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple categories.
He said they include emergency operations like those that fall under public health and safety response:
• Purchases of personal protective equipment
• Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services
• Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals
• Testing and contact tracing costs outside of those covered by existing state programs
• FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees related to COVID-19 precautions
• Meeting local match requirements or expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA
Guckenberger questioned the need for some of Dodge County’s Routes to Recovery projects, such as an air handling unit for the county sheriff’s communications center estimated at $150,000 and two negative pressure cells for the detention facility at $180,000. He said these projects were on the county’s long-term plan. Guckenberger also questioned the purchase of laptops and cellphones for staff with the grant funding.
“It doesn’t match what the Routes to Recovery program should cover,” he said. “I don’t see how they are related to the program. I don’t care what other counties do. I don’t care what other states do. I care what happens in Dodge County. That’s my concern — Dodge County.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said he and the department heads followed the Routes to Recovery guidelines.
“We worked collectively to find out what is necessary for the county,” Mielke said. “It wasn’t, ‘We have the money. Let’s spend it.’”
He said there is a Nov. 6 deadline for the submission of claims under the Routes to Recovery program
Fellow board member Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam agreed with Guckenberger’s comments.
“We haven’t had the same experiences in dealing with COVID-19 as New York or other places in the country that have recorded high numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths,” he said. “We haven’t had that experience in Dodge County. It’s all about getting the safety measures related to COVID-19 to our population and I don’t see it here.”
Schmitt said at some point someone will need to foot the bill for all of these projects.
“I did bring up a program that I believe should be funded with this money to protect our community, facilities and employees,” he said. “We should be doing temperature checks at the doors and having those who come in respond to a brief questionnaire as to their possible exposure and symptoms related to COVID-19. The mask is only one element to protect people. There is a lot of other things we could be doing, and we’re not.”
Mielke said he spent time looking at Schmitt’s proposal, but the cost is dependent on who is retained to provide those services.
“It could be up to $75 an hour for 120 hours a week here at the administration building and the Henry Dodge office building,” Mielke said. “The cost could be $8,000 a week, but after Nov. 6, there’s no more funding for it.”
Mielke told supervisors the county is moving forward with long-lasting improvements to address the issues of COVID-19.
“We’re trying to be proactive in a short timeframe,” he said.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown asked Mielke, who used his executive authority and approved the $260,000 to spend on the some of the Routes to Recovery projects already.
“I gave the authorization for the air handlers and two sanitizing robots,” Mielke said. “For the benefit of Clearview, the public and residents, I took it upon myself to say, ‘Go ahead. We need to get this done and meet the timeline of the Roads to Recovery program.’”
Guckenberger said what Mielke did was not right.
Schmitt said the board is violating their own “separation of power” rule.
“Jim is authorizing unbudgeted expenditures as the county administrator,” Schmitt said. “He can’t do that. The county board appropriates the money. If it isn’t budgeted, it must come through the county board.”
Schmitt said Mielke may have spoke with Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke, who, during an emergency declaration, can give the authority to allocate money.
“We run things pretty loosey goosey here,” Schmitt said. “I would send these things back or remove these big ticket items.
However, the resolution passed resoundingly, 24 to 6 with Jeff Berres of Watertown and Houchin, Schmitt, Guckenberger, Rob Boelk of Mayville and Timothy Kemmel of Brownsville, voting against it.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Kottke said he and Mielke spoke about the allocations and during an emergency declaration, he, as board chairman, can approve the decision to allocate the funds.
