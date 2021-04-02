We Energies reported this week that it appears a tree came into contact with a power line during Monday’s high winds, causing a power outage to more than 3,800 customers in Watertown at approximately 8:30 p.m. that day.
“We were able to safely restore power to most customers around 10:30 p.m. Monday,” We Energies spokewoman Amy Jahns said.
