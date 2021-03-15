The Dodge County Highway Commission posted a 10-ton weight limit on County Highway WT (State Highway 28 to County Highway AY) and County Highway TW (County Highway AY to State Highway 28).
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said the county highways are beginning to experience damage and pavement failure because of the spring frost thaw and saturated road bed conditions.
Field said these limits are considered seasonal and will be lifted when it is determined the frost in the roadways has thawed completely and the road bed has stabilized to support heavy loads.
