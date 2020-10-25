Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., Watertown, has canceled its traditional Election day turkey dinner this year out of concern for the health of the congregation and the community due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with the cancellation of the turkey dinner Nov. 3, the church has also canceled its December Cookie Walk due to COVID-19.
Church organizers plan to have both successful events in 2021.
