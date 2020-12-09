The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is offering 2021 gift tins.
The gift tin include $260 in savings for $30. The tin includes savings cards to 26 local businesses for $10 off a one-time minimum $30 purchase at each one.
The savings cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.
Gift tins may be purchased at Bradow Jewelers or the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. One may also buy online at watertownmainstreet.organd pick up at the chamber office.
All proceeds from the sale of the tins support downtown beautification projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.