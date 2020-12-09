The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is offering 2021 gift tins.

The gift tin include $260 in savings for $30. The tin includes savings cards to 26 local businesses for $10 off a one-time minimum $30 purchase at each one.

The savings cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.

Gift tins may be purchased at Bradow Jewelers or the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. One may also buy online at watertownmainstreet.organd pick up at the chamber office.

All proceeds from the sale of the tins support downtown beautification projects.

