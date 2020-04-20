During this unprecedented time of school closures, “learning at home” need not mean staying indoors all of the time.
In fact, the more youngsters can get out and do experiential learning, the better, said Josie Pinnow, a home-school mom for a dozen years.
Pinnow, previously from Johnson Creek, now lives in Fort Atkinson. She has three children, the youngest of whom is the only one still homeschooling as a high school junior. The other two have since graduated and are in their junior and freshman year in college, respectively.
Fortunately, while traditional school buildings are closed and will remain so for the rest of this school year, it’s possible to explore the natural world and use these experiences to boost the learning children are doing both independently and in their district-led online lessons.
First, get outside as often as you can and explore, Pinnow advised.
“Even go outside on the cold days — just dress warmer,” she said. “Look for life, budding trees, prints on the ground, birds and their nests, everything you can see.
Her second piece of advice for families overseeing their children’s learning at home was to foster their creativity through arts and crafts.
“Get out all of the craft supplies you have and let them create whatever they want,” Pinnow said. “If they make a big mess, that’s OK. We would all work together to clean it up.”
Her third piece of advice is to experiment. Science experiments are a great way of bringing remote learning into focus and tapping into children’s natural curiosity.
“Go online and find all of the at-home experiments you can find and do the ones with the supplies you currently have,” she said.
“Have (students) guess what they think will happen and why. There are no wrong answers to guesses,” she said. “Then do the experiment together and look up why it worked out the way it did.”
Fourth, Pinnow advised that families cook together, with children taking on as much of the responsibility as is developmentally appropriate.
Even the littlest children can help pour and stir.
Early elementary schoolers can learn math as they measure out ingredients.
Older children can plan menus, develop a budget for a meal, and carry out all of the cooking duties themselves.
“Have them cook by themselves as much as possible, especially if they are 9 or older,” Pinnow said. “Given them a recipe to follow and leave the room. Then clean up together at the end.”
Along with the straight cooking skills, children should also learn food safety rules, and thorough cleaning is part of that.
Finally, Pinnow said, consider this extra time together a gift. Make the most of it.
“Have fun with your kids,” she said. “Grow closer to them and get to know them better.”
