The Watertown Main Street Program has announced that the 2021 edition of the Watertown Gift Tin is now on sale.
This year’s souvenir gift tin costs $30 and features 26 local businesses. The tin contains saving cards that offer $10 off a one-time, $30 minimum purchase to each of the 26 participating businesses. The tins also include a collectible magnet that encourages people to “Shop Where Your Heart Is.”
The tins are sold online at watertownmainstreet.org, in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office, 519 E. Main St. and at Bradow Jewelers, 217 E. Main St. Tins sold online will be available for pickup at the chamber/Main Street office.
According to Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, last year’s gift tins sold out in just five weeks. The Main Street Program only produces 280 tins, with many having sold already this November.
“The gift tins are ideal Christmas gifts, because they include something for everyone,” Lampe said. “They are perfect for family, friends, and co-workers, as well as teacher gifts and gifts for employees.”
Lampe said proceeds from the sale of the gift tins benefit downtown Watertown beautification projects.
“The gift tins are a great fundraiser for the downtown, and drive traffic into our local businesses, which is incredibly important right now,” she said. “The 2021 gift tins will not expire until Dec. 31, 2021, and I have enjoyed using the coupons from my 2020 gift tin at many businesses throughout this past year.”
Businesses participating in the 2021 gift tin include Amado’s Restaurant, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, Blush Hair Beautique, Bradow Jewelers, Breathe Salt & Sauna, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Domani Salon & Spa, Draeger’s Floral, Facilitated Healing, Far Horizons Imports, Glenn’s Market & Catering, Grinwald Ford, Hometown Pharmacy, Jacqui’s Bakery, Keck Furniture, Literatus & Co, Main Street Cafe, Rosati’s Pizza Sports Pub, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, The Chic Boutique, The Closet Hanger, The Health Nut, The Loft Beauty and Wellness, The Oasis Salon and Spa, The Towne Cinema, and Uptown Bar.
For more information, please call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
