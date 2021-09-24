It will be a festive afternoon on the east end of downtown Watertown Sunday when Glenn and Mary Zwieg throw an anniversary bash at their tiny, yet famous restaurant, Zwieg’s Grill.
The celebration is being held in recognition of the diner’s 75-year-long relationship with the community.
Since the end of World War II, Zwieg’s Grill has been known throughout Dodge and Jefferson counties for the grilled taste of its cheeseburgers and other famous fare, such as chicken, fish and chili.
The eatery is also now known by burger aficionados from around the state and country, after it earned coveted entry to George Motz’s Bible of burgers, “Hamburger America,” and was featured on the travel show “Discover Wisconsin.”
Sitting at Zwieg’s counter amidst the warmth and aroma of grilling burgers during Wednesday’s noon lunch rush, Glenn reminisced about buying the diner from his retiring parents, Grover and Helen Zwieg, in 1976.
He and Mary were married in 1985 and Mary said, after being trained by a small crew of dedicated women who helped get the restaurant off the ground in 1946, she has been serving their same recipes — and some of hers — ever since.
Mary recalled that, when she began her career at Zwieg’s in the mid-1980s, the older, female cooks who eventually taught her, were very protective of the establishment’s “secret recipes.” After these veterans noticed the rather sizable wedding ring that Glenn had put on her finger, however, their demeanors changed. She said they eventually grew to accept that she was worthy of training, because it appeared she was going to be around awhile.
“When they saw that Glenn and I got married, they taught me well,” Mary said with a laugh. “These were wonderful women who were with Grover and Helen from the beginning.”
Mary takes pride in the fact that she makes almost everything Zwieg’s serves from scratch.
“I do all the soups and chilis with my own recipes,” she said. “Actually, some of the recipes are originals from the old days of the restaurant and some are mine. The chili is original.”
Mary said Zwieg’s has added a considerable amount of fare to its menu over the decades, but most patrons crave the old standby, double cheeseburger — traditionally with fried onions, pickles and ketchup — along with the fish and chicken.
“I think Grover and Helen had the first chicken broaster in the state,” she said.
Glenn recalled that he began working at Zwieg’s when he was in seventh grade at St. Mark’s Lutheran School. He said that, in those days, on his lunch break, he would run over to the restaurant to eat and help wash dishes, then race back for afternoon classes.
Glenn takes pride in the freshness of the food that comes off his grill. He said nothing ever sits around too long. In fact, the beef a customer eats in their burger at noon may have arrived at the kitchen less than two hours before.
“You’ve gotta move product,” Glenn said. “That is a key. That is what makes things here so good. That is a philosophy that comes from my dad. You need good, fresh product.”
In addition to the tasty offerings at Zwieg’s, a person has the good fortune to be able eat in an interesting, unique and intimate setting. The structure in which the restaurant is housed was purchased by the Zwieg family after it served as a gas station years earlier. The building is a picturesque piece of Americana, inside and out, that harkens to a bygone era and is located right across from the new, Sharp Corner Park on East Main Street.
When a restaurant enjoys 75 years of service to a community, one has to wonder what years its owners might deem to have been the best?
“Every darn one of ‘em,” Mary replied without hesitation. “But I do miss the simpler times.”
The restaurant has been the location of a few celebrity sightings over the years, including some Green Bay Packers and an astronaut.
“Dan Brandenstein (Watertown-born NASA astronaut) usually stops in when he comes back to visit,” Mary said.
She confirmed that, when he was in the area for golf tournaments and other events, late, great Packer guard Fuzzy Thurston would belly up to the counter for lunch, as did former quarterback Lynn Dickey.
“Lynn Dickey signed a football and chatted with customers,” Mary said, adding that, when she thought about the celebs who have visited, she wanted to clarify that, “All my customers are celebrities to me.”
Mary is unsure what the future holds for Zwieg’s, as she admits the workload that comes with running such a busy diner is starting to wear her out more as the years go by. She said that, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, she was perhaps the oldest car-hop in Watertown history as she shuttled burgers from the grill to waiting customers outside.
“It’s a lot of work and we’re not sure where we’re going with it,” she said. “Help is hard to get. But it’s a way of life and I love my restaurant very much.”
Mary said that, as long as she and Glenn are physically able to manage the establishment, Zwieg’s will continue to be part of the fabric of life in Watertown.
“We have a lot to be grateful for,” Mary said. “Hopefully we keep on rolling.”
Glenn called his family “lucky” to have the success they’ve had with the grill, but agreed with Mary that they have also put a lot of hard work into it.
“We were able to find good people to work for us — good people who care about the product and about other people,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of changes, but we’re still here, our people are still here and we care.”
The food at Zwieg’s might be good and the “time-travel” atmosphere bordering on pleasantly surreal in a fast-moving 2021, but the best part of all, according to Mary, has been the people that she, Glenn and their staff get to see every day.
“We have a lot of regulars, and you know about births, deaths, marriages and divorces,” she said. “It’s awesome to see multiple generations come in. One of the sad parts is that we’ve lost so many of our ‘counter guys’ — the gentlemen who sat at our counter every single day — to old age.”
The Zwiegs are looking forward to some fun, food, drink, music and dancing on Sunday, along with an open house, to celebrate their operation’s 75th anniversary. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at Zwieg’s, 904 E. Main St.
“There will be a lot of memories. I want to hear a lot of memories and stories,” Mary said. “I’m just eternally grateful to Watertown.”
