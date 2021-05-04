JUNEAU — Dodge County investigators Monday released the name of the man found dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover late Saturday night in the Town of Lebanon.
The man was identified as Otto Abolins, 60, of rural Ashippun. Abolins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant on the utility terrain vehicle.
A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, but was uninjured and released to family members.
A passerby witnessed the incident at about 11 p.m. on Monroe Road near La Follette Road, about 7-8 miles northeast of Watertown.
The initial investigation indicated the utility terrain vehicle was northbound on Monroe Road, left the roadway on the right shoulder, and overturned in a marshy ditch, ejecting Abolins, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Abolins was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and alcohol use was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The roadway on which the vehicle was being operated, was open to all-terrain vehicles use at the time.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and Department of Natural Resources at the scene were the Lebanon Fire Department, Watertown EMS and the Dodge County medical examiner’s office.
No additional information is being released at this time, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Natural Resources are continuing their investigation into the crash.
