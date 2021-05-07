The library is currently open to the public. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Services will be paused for up to three weeks, beginning May 24, while items are moved into the new portion of its facility. The last day to pick up holds is May 14. The pause on materials requests begins May 15. Collection available for browsing only.
The last day to check out items is May 23 from noon to 4 p.m. The book drop closes at 7:30 a.m. and will remain closed throughout the move.
Phone and printing service will be unavailable. Library staff will answer email and Facebook inquiries as time allows. Digital resources will remain available. Patrons are asked not to return items while the library is closed.
Library staff will send out information on re-opening as it approaches.
Beginning Sunday, May 16 and going through Saturday, May 22, the Friends of the Watertown Public Library is teaming up with Piggly Wiggly in Watertown for a library fundraiser. Round up purchases and donations go to the Friends of the Library.
The Summer Library Challenge 2021: Tails & Tales is coming. Participants can read, create and engage with the library this summer. Register for the daily reading challenge and the create and engage challenge to earn badges, tickets, and prizes throughout the summer. The program will be virtual on Beanstack this summer. Pre-registration begins May 17 and the program officially runs June 7 to Aug. 1.
The library has a new database that allows one home access to several area newspapers, including the Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All one needs is a valid library card.
Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the Bad Joke Wednesday is updated on the YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke. A new video is posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
The Watertown Public Library is part of the Library Memory Project, which is a partnership between libraries with a mission to provide programs to those affected by memory loss, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A memory cafe is a social gathering for those who are experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment, and for their families, friends, or care partners. This month, Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants can learn about a variety of live furry animals, insects and reptiles. Ms. Kim’s program is both educational and entertaining. It is hosted by the Hartland Public Library Register by emailing Angela at ameyers@bridgeslibrarysystem.org or calling 262-896-8245. This program is intended to those living with memory loss.
The library has a Virtual Book Club for adults. The book for May is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. The group will not be meeting in May via Zoom. To participate in written discussion on Facebook, request to join the group at email jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
Grab bags of library materials are available. Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to five items that are available at the library at the time of the request. To request a bag, fill out a form on the website.
Allow at least 72 hours for the library to process the request. One will be contacted by preferred method when the grab bag is ready for pickup.
