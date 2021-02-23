JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County emergency officials encourage residents to sign up for the free service that provides responders with more information when responding to emergencies.
“Dodge County is enhancing its 9-1-1 services and emergency notification with Smart911, a service that sends emergency notifications and provides emergency responders with key information,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
With Smart911, individuals can link both home and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to responders in the field for a more detailed and rapid response. Additional information including pets in the home, vehicle details in the event of a crash and even emergency contacts can all be included in a “safety profile.”
To register,
• Visit smart911.com or download the Smart 911 App.
• Create a “safety profile” for yourself and your household (The information will be kept confidential and only accessible when a person dials 911).
• Smart 911 will send a message to your registered email address confirming your account.
• Upon verification, Smart911 will deliver your “safety profile” to 9-1-1 answering centers.
“Individuals can also opt-in for alert, which allows citizens to receive timely emergency alerts such as drinking water contamination, missing persons, evacuation notice and route, fires or floods, bomb threat, a hostage situation and chemical spills or gas leaks and non-emergency notifications, including special events, road detours and parking restrictions via email, test or voice message on their cell phones. Individuals decide how much information they want to provide when they sign up and it is stored on the Smart911 secure online system,” Schmidt said. “They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.”
Schmidt said mobile phones do not provide an address to the 9-1-1 call taker.
“These emergency situations are often the worst moments of an individual’s life and the ‘safety profile’ can speak for the caller when they might not be able to,” Schmidt said. “Individuals are encouraged to create their ‘safety profile’ with Smart911 today to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and receive notifications.”
