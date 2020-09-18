JEFFERSON — Influenza, or flu shots, are available at the Jefferson County Health Department.

The Jefferson County Health Department is located at 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson. The vaccine clinic is located on the lower level of the health department.

Appointments are needed and can be made at 920-674-7275.

“It is very important that everyone six months of age and older consider getting the flu vaccine in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said. “Both respiratory illnesses can have serious health impacts on the individual.”

